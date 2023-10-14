AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. The company has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

