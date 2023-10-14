Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,290,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,405,113 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. SVB Securities downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ABCM

Abcam Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Abcam

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Abcam by 618.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.