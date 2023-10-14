AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.26 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

