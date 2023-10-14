ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,370 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

