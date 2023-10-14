Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,510. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $301.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.31 and a 200-day moving average of $302.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.