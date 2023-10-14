Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

