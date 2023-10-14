Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 266478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Actual Experience Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The stock has a market cap of £989,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.78.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

Insider Transactions at Actual Experience

In other news, insider Kirsten English bought 285,478 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,854.78 ($3,494.22). In related news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 248,728 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.28 ($3,044.41). Also, insider Kirsten English acquired 285,478 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,854.78 ($3,494.22). Insiders acquired 767,095 shares of company stock valued at $767,095 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.