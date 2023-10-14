Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 266478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
Actual Experience Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The stock has a market cap of £989,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.78.
Insider Transactions at Actual Experience
In other news, insider Kirsten English bought 285,478 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,854.78 ($3,494.22). In related news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 248,728 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.28 ($3,044.41). Insiders acquired 767,095 shares of company stock valued at $767,095 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Actual Experience Company Profile
Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.
