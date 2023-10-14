ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Lowered to C$56.00

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$47.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

Shares of HDIUF opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

