Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.38% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,140. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.