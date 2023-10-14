Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.85. Aegon shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 858,947 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Get Aegon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aegon

Aegon Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 3,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Aegon by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.