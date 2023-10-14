Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.59

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.59 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 84.90 ($1.04). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 17,500 shares changing hands.

Aeorema Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £7.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,383.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.68.

About Aeorema Communications

(Get Free Report)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.