Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
