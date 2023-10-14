Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

