Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,440. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

