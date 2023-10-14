Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Head to Head Analysis

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Osisko Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $6.06 billion 3.97 $670.25 million $5.14 9.46 Osisko Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 40.06% 5.63% 3.84% Osisko Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Osisko Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 6 0 3.00 Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus target price of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Osisko Mining has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. Given Osisko Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Osisko Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

