Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 169.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $75.71.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,551 shares of company stock worth $7,097,470. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

