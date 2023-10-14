Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 119,551 shares of company stock worth $7,097,470. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 165.34%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

