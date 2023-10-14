Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $285.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.16 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

View Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.