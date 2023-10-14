Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Eos Management L.P.

Eos Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.0% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $285.46. The stock had a trading volume of 577,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.16 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

