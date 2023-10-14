Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $53.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.4% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

