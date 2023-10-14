Alaska Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.11. 1,012,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,308. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

