Alaska Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alaska Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,860,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,254. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

