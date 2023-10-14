Alaska Wealth Advisors Makes New $11.81 Million Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,000. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 1.9% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned about 3.59% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMDY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,628. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.