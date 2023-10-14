Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $180.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.43.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BABA stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.