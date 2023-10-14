Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 113,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,136,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.22.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

