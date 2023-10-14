Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.