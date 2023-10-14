Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.40

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.40 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 40.30 ($0.49), with a volume of 672,363 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £217.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4,035.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.23.

In other news, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 40,957 shares of Alliance Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.93 ($24,564.17). In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Andrew Franklin acquired 50,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,984.12 ($30,580.32). Also, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 40,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.93 ($24,564.17). 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

