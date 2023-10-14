Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Bank of America

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.09.

NYSE ALLY opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

