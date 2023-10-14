Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Evercore ISI

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

