Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.71.

Shares of ALNY opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $159.47 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

