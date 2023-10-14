Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($6.85) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 320 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £390.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.18. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a one year low of GBX 295 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 508 ($6.22).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

