Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($6.85) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFM
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.