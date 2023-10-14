AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 814,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 189.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 126.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 59.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,537,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 945,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC opened at $10.30 on Friday. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

