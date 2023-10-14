Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.63. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 19,222 shares.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

