Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.36

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.36 and traded as low as C$20.86. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 170,786 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.15 million, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.35.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.08). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5712737 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

