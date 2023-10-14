Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.30

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.30 and traded as high as C$49.58. Altus Group shares last traded at C$48.98, with a volume of 28,325 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of C$205.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.6011683 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 352.94%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

