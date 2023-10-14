Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Trading Down 0.2%

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALVO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alvotech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Alvotech Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alvotech will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth $194,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

