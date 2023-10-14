Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $165.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

