AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $503.35 million, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.17. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

