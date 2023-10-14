Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 5,860,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,557. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

