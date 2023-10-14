Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of AEE opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

