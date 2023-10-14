Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 186095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$98.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

