Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Americas Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americas Technology Acquisition stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 3.88% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

