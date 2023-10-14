Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

