AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP

Institutional Trading of AMREP

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $227,165.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 303,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,741.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $289,488. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth $198,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

