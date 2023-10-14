Analysts Set American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT at $90.50

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $292,424.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in American States Water by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

