Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$11.36

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

CHE.UN opened at C$8.54 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.88 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16. The firm has a market cap of C$993.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.27.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

