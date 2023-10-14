Analysts Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Price Target at $23.43

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGS. Barclays increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Terry Bonno purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,818.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,850 shares of company stock worth $240,117.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $6,983,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,928,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $17.89 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.