Analysts Set SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) PT at $11.00

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFL. Citigroup raised their target price on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get SFL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

SFL Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. SFL’s payout ratio is 101.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 410.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

(Get Free Report

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.