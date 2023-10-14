Analyzing ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology 12.24% 11.94% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 3.46 Silicon Motion Technology $716.00 million 2.60 $172.51 million $2.63 21.21

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ams-OSRAM pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ams-OSRAM pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ams-OSRAM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ams-OSRAM and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50 Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $82.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.47%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats ams-OSRAM on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

