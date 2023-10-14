Analyzing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY)

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASMPT and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASMPT 0 0 0 0 N/A Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Transphorm has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 166.20%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than ASMPT.

This table compares ASMPT and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transphorm $17.24 million 7.76 -$30.60 million ($0.65) -3.32

ASMPT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares ASMPT and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96%

Summary

Transphorm beats ASMPT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

