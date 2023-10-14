Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $763.49

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 763.49 ($9.35) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($8.96). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 732 ($8.96), with a volume of 1,366 shares traded.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 762.84.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

See Also

